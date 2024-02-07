Advertisement

Life coach: After transforming a traditional manufacturing firm into a software major, Ganesh Natarajan made a new beginning. He started a social start-up and founded ‘5F World’, a platform dedicated to the investment and mentoring of start-ups, skills platforms, and social enterprises.

Natarajan, a distinguished alumnus award winner of IIT Bombay, led two corporate success stories with distinction, APTECH from 1991 to 2001 and Zensar from 2001 to 2016. In a post-Interim Union Budget reaction interview with Republic Business, Dr Ganesh Natarajan says handholding new-age startups need friendly mentoring.

While there is no direct benefit to tech or startups in the recent Interim Union Budget speech of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, framing of a long-term financing and refinancing scheme with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to promote research and development (R&D) in the private sector in sunrise domains is a welcome move, said Natrajan, adding that the scheme to promote deep tech and R&D in the defence sector, is encouraging for India's start-ups.

“Continuity of the existing tax exemption for eligible start-ups, where newly incorporated start-ups can claim tax exemption for three out of first 10 years of their incorporation is also welcome,” Natrajan said, addinng that tax reliefs and sector-specific incentives in the full-fledged Budget in July will be keenly awaited.

Web 3.0

With Web 3.0 and the advent of AI, startups have to brace up for more challenges. Generative AI Web 3.0 Metaverse will be both big opportunities and challenges for the future, said Natrajan.

“This holds true for organisations and start-ups. The large companies should have policies to build innovation eco-systems with start-ups,” Natrajan added.

Image credit: Unsplash

The future is bright but if you are a start-up entrepreneur with good product-market fit ensure you build a strong customer base, a robust team, and a good capital runway, Natrajan said, and further added, “Entrepreneurship is not for the foolhardy as the recent spate of unicorn and start-up collapses have shown, says Natrajan. “If you don’t have a good product, service idea, and business model don’t jump in.”

Natrajan further added, “We mentor and invest in start-ups with good founders, initial product-market connect which use digital concepts or technologies to serve the Indian market.”

“Good EdTech and FinTech companies will continue to grow and SpaceTech, AgriTech and even Scientific start-ups will become huge successes,” Natrajan added.