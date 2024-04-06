Advertisement

Agnibaan launch delayed: India's space startup Agnikul Cosmos has once again postponed the inaugural launch of its Agnibaan rocket due to technical issues, sources told Reuters. This delay comes after the company had previously postponed the launch last month, without specifying the exact reasons.



With Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for the privatisation and commercialisation of the space sector, Agnikul aims to conduct India's second private rocket launch, following Skyroot's successful launch of the Vikram-S rocket in 2022.

Japan's rocket mishap

The recent setback for Agnikul coincides with Japan's Space One experiencing a failure with its Kairos rocket, which exploded shortly after liftoff during its inaugural launch attempt, aiming to become the first Japanese company to deploy a satellite into orbit.



The Agnibaan rocket, designed by Agnikul, is a customisable two-stage launch vehicle capable of carrying payloads of up to 300 kg into orbit at an altitude of approximately 700 km. This mission represents an important technological advancement for India, particularly as it involves the utilisation of semi-cryogenic engines, a technology that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not yet successfully implemented.



Across the globe, companies ranging from major tech corporations to startups are eager to launch small satellites weighing up to 500 kg for various purposes, such as enhancing technological capabilities, precise climate monitoring, and providing internet connectivity to remote areas.



(With Reuters Inputs)