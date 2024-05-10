Air India Express employees’ strike withdrawal to see flight resumptions, says airline 

Advertisement

Air India restores flight operations: After its assurance to aggrieved crew members that their concerns will be addressed and also promising that the 25 terminated employees will be reinstated, Air India express on Thursday said that reaching a conciliation with its staff will help in ensuring smooth flight operations. "We are pleased with the progress we made at the conciliation meeting and welcome our cabin crew colleagues back at work,” said an Air India Express spokesperson.

As per the spokesperson, the strike withdrawal will help in ensuring smooth flight operations. "This will help us swiftly restore our flight schedule and fulfill our commitments to our guests,” said the Air India Express spokesperson. "We sincerely apologise to those inconvenienced by these unintended disruptions. It is not in keeping with our usual service standards, and we will review it internally to ensure accountability,” said the Air India Express spokesperson.

"As we gradually bring our operations back to normalcy, we urge our guests booked to fly with us to check their flight status before heading to the airport. If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond three hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on airindiaexpress.com” the spokesperson added.

Thaw after govt intervention

The government had to intervene for the conciliation of Air India Express management and aggrieved crew members. The Chief Labour Commissioner on Thursday summoned the self-styled Air India Express Union and the airline CEO for a meeting to try and achieve conciliation between the management of Air India Express and the aggrieved crew members. Besides, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry sought inputs from the aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the grievances of the Air India Express employees. The airline has cancelled more than 74 flights and decided to operate 292 flights.

On Wednesday, a memorandum was sent to Air India Limited Chairman N Chandrasekaran by a self-styled amalgamation calling itself Air India Express employees union and claiming to have the allegiance of over 300 employees. In the detailed letter, the union citing its affiliation to Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, levelled grave allegations on the management of Air India Express of mismanagement.