Travel options expanded: Air India Express has launched its new fare family, comprising four distinct fare products tailored to meet diverse passenger needs. These options include Xpress Lite, offering cabin baggage only fares, Xpress Value, which includes 15 kg check-in bag fares, and Xpress Flex, allowing unlimited changes with no change fees. Additionally, the airline introduces Xpress Biz, providing passengers with business class seating along with complimentary Gourmair meals and priority services.

Xpress Biz benefits

The Xpress Biz fare is positioned as a Business Class equivalent, providing passengers with additional perks such as extra legroom, business class seating, complimentary meals from Gourmair, and priority services known as Xpress Ahead. This new offering aims to provide an enhanced travel experience for passengers.

As part of its fleet expansion, Air India Express is introducing approximately four new Boeing 737-8 aircraft every month, all of which will feature the Biz configuration. Each aircraft will accommodate between four to eight Biz seats.

Passengers booking Xpress Biz fares will enjoy increased baggage allowances, with allowances of up to 25kg for domestic flights and 40kg for international flights. Additionally, passengers will have the option to choose from a selection of Gourmair hot meals or Lite Bites on shorter flights.

Extensive route coverage

The availability of Xpress Biz fares extends across Air India Express' network, covering over 70 routes in India. Major metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are amongst the destinations served by the airline.

Passengers interested in booking Xpress Biz fares can do so through the airline's official website, www.airindiaexpress.com, or its mobile app.