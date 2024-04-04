Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Advertisement

Air India's new service: Air India Express has announced the launch of ‘Bag Track and Protect’ services, in partnership with Blue Ribbon Bag. This service ensures efficient bag tracking to ensure frictionless travel for the guests checking in their baggage, said a company statement.

The service can be pre-booked from the add-ons page on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, www.airindiaexpress.com. The service will help guests track and expedite the return of delayed baggage and provide real-time updates via email and SMS, said the statement.

“The service ensures a compensation of Rs 19,000 and Rs 66,000 (per piece) for domestic and international flights, respectively, if the baggage is not delivered within 96 hours of the flight landing at the destination. The service can be booked for Rs 95 on domestic and Rs 330 on international flights, respectively,” the statement added.

Commenting on the launch of this new service, Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express said, “We are consistently working on providing our guests with technologically enabled services that enhance comfort and convenience,”

“Complementing our brand proposition 'Fly As You Are', we strive to offer not just flights but experiences that resonate with our guests' needs and preferences, providing transparency and personalisation along the way. By ensuring seamless baggage tracking and protection services, we aim to provide unparalleled comfort and convenience throughout their journey”

Siraj Shah, Senior Vice President & Partner at Blue Ribbon Bags, said: "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Air India Express, given their dynamic and ambitious growth strategies. We expect our expertise in baggage tracking and protection services will play a pivotal role in enhancing customer satisfaction and ensuring seamless travel experiences for Air India Express guests."