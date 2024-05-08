Advertisement

More Air India Express cancellations: Air India Express will see its operations affected for the next few days owing to flight curtailments in order to cope up with non-availability of crew members, the airlines's CEO Aloke Singh said on Wednesday. This comes after the airline had to cancel more than 90 flights due to cabin crew members reporting sick.

In a message to the airline's staff, Singh said since Tuesday evening, more than 100 cabin crew members have reported sick prior to their rostered flight duty, "at the last minute, severely disrupting our operations". More than 90 flights have been disrupted due to the situation, he added.

"The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days. We had to do this to cope with the non-availability of crew and to recover schedules," Singh said.

Tata Group-owned Air India Express operates around 360 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule that started in late March.

“The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days. We had to do this to cope with the non-availability of crew and to recover schedules. This act is certainly not representative of the 2,000-odd cabin crew colleagues in the company who continue to respond to the call of duty and serve our guests with dedication and pride. I am thankful to all who are standing by the airline in this hour of crisis,” he added.

Singh has assured stakeholders of open communication channels and invites dialogue to address concerns. Underlining the dedication of senior cabin crew, Singh emphasised the airline’s evolution and ambitious growth plans.

“If there are concerns that need to be addressed, the company leadership is available for any discussions. All comms channels remain open departmental townhalls (one pre-scheduled for tomorrow), monthly all-hands townhall, besides formal and informal reach out to leaders,” Singh said.

