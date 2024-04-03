Advertisement

Customer Reward: Private carrier Air India on Wednesday launched a revamped loyalty programme with a simplified structure, offering more rewards and added benefits to its customers.

In its first overhaul in more than a decade, the revamped loyalty programme -- Flying Returns -- moves away from the legacy model of miles-based collection of points to a fairer, more equitable spend-based approach, Air India said in a statement.

Members of the programme will now be able to avail the benefits and collect points based on the new structure, starting Wednesday, it said without divulging the number of the existing members.

“The revamp of flying returns is an important step forward in the way the ‘new’ Air India intends to serve and delight customers. We spent the past year listening, gathering insights from over 50,000 customers, and benchmarking our program against the best loyalty offerings out there," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

"This deep dive, coupled with a complete digital overhaul, has resulted in a much stronger and value-delivering programme that we are proud to present today,” Aggarwal further added “We are confident that this evolution of Flying Returns, along with more strengths we will add to the programme in due course, will elevate it to the forefront of global loyalty programmes.

