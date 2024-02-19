Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Air India Ltd & Tata Advanced Systems Limited to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

Air India plans MRO facility in Bengaluru, while Tata Advanced Systems Limited will take up three projects.

Saqib Malik
Tata Group Karnataka investment
Tata Group Karnataka investment | Image:Tata Group Karnataka investment
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Group Companies Investment:  In an investment boost, the Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Group of Companies for investments worth Rs 2,300 crore, which includes setting up of an Air India Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) and Aviation Hub. Will the investment help boost Tata’s presence in the southern part of India? Republic Business takes a deep dive. 

Investment contours

As per the MoU, a copy of which was accessed by Republic Business, the investment for the MRO project is around Rs 1,300 crore. The direct employment generation of 1,200 people is likely to take place, the document reveals.  

According to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) study, creation of the hub will increase the passengers handled by eight Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) thus giving direct and indirect employment opportunity for 25,000 - 26,000 people due to a boost in business activity, support staff and tourism in Karnataka. 

The investment by Air India and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will create employment opportunities for 1,650 individuals, the document read.  

As per the MoU signed at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Air India intends to set up a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, designating Bengaluru as the hub in South India, the MoU stated. The project entails an investment of around Rs 1,300 crore, with direct employment generation for 1,200 individuals, the document reads. 

Aviation hub 

According to a study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the hub creation is expected to increase passenger traffic by eight million passengers per annum (MPPA), translating into direct and indirect employment opportunities for 25,000 - 26,000 people due to enhanced business activity, support staff, and increased tourism in Karnataka, the MoU stated. 

TASL is planning to set up three projects with a total investment of Rs 1,030 crore, as per the MoU. The passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion facility is estimated to come up with an investment cost of  Rs 420 crore. 

The gun manufacturing facility will see Rs 310 crore investment, while Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the A&D Research and Development in Karnataka. 

This will see a direct employment generation of 450 people, while TASL plans for gun manufacturing facility to source 50 per cent of its 13,000 parts from Karnataka, which is estimated to employ 2000-3000 people in 300- 350 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). 

 

