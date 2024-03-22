Air India offers special business class fares on select Asian routes

Advertisement

Air India special fares: In a boost to overseas travel, Air India has announced a sale to offer special fares for its flights to and from countries in the South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Middle East. As per a company release, the limited-period promotion offers unmissable ‘business class’ fares for up to 35 per cent less than the usual base fares.

The special fares are available on flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Dhaka, Colombo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Bahrain, Muscat, and Kuwait. Bookings under the sale are open for two weeks, ending April 2, 2024 for travel until September 30, 2024. The sale offers are available for both, one-way and round trips, and points of sale in India and outside of India.

The seat inventory on sale is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sale is open on all channels, including Air India’s website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, airport ticketing offices, city booking offices. The sale fares are also available with online travel agents (OTAs) and other authorised travel partners, said the Air India press release.



