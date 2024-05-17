Air India partners aviation medical aid provider Medaire to handle in-flight health emergencies

Advertisement

Air India's on-board healthcare: Air India, one of the country's leading international airlines, has partnered with MedAire, a premier provider of aviation medical support, to offer emergency healthcare services to passengers and crew on its flights. This synergy sets a new standard in the Indian aviation sector, making Air India the first airline in the country to implement MedAire’s advanced medical assistance across its entire fleet.

Through MedAire's app, Medlink, passengers and crew will have round-the-clock access to a team of emergency physicians with aviation expertise for inflight medical consultations. The medical team will assist in assessing medical situations and recommend appropriate care. This partnership is particularly significant as Air India expands its nonstop connectivity to long-haul international destinations, emphasizing the airline's commitment to safety.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director of Air India, said, "This partnership is a significant milestone in our journey to become a world-class airline, offering safe, reliable, and pleasant service. MedAire's expertise in medical support services will meet the needs of our growing operations, positioning Air India as a leader in customer care and operational excellence."

Peter Tuggey, Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, and Asia at MedAire, stated, "Our alliance with Air India represents a pivotal moment in our efforts to transform in-flight healthcare. Air India's proactive approach to safety and dedication to passenger well-being is commendable. This partnership will enhance the travel experience, boosting confidence and comfort for passengers and crew on every Air India flight."

Distress management

The collaboration aims to effectively handle medical crises and reduce medical diversions with real-time professional assistance, minimising inconvenience to passengers. If a diversion is necessary, MedAire will recommend the most suitable airport for the emergency landing and alert the airport to prepare for the situation, said the statement.

Henry Donohoe, SVP of Safety, Security & Quality at Air India, said, "MedAire's in-flight app, MedLink, will guide crew members through complex medical scenarios, helping them manage crises effectively until the aircraft lands. This ensures the best possible care for passengers by facilitating the transmission of diagnostic information to MedAire experts for real-time advice."

Bill Dolny, CEO of MedAire, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Air India, marking a significant milestone for both organizations and the Indian aviation industry. This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to setting new standards in in-flight healthcare.” In days to come, the partnership will also help Air India assess passengers' health conditions at the airport before their flight, potentially preventing in-flight medical events and unplanned landings, thereby reducing associated risks.

