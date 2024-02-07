English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Air India starts direct flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya

The service was launched in the virtual presence of Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries

Business Desk
Air India Express
The civil aviation minister said Gwalior is now connected by air with six cities - Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ayodhya and has 33 weekly flight movements. | Image:PTI
Air India has launched its first non-stop flight connecting Ayodhya with Kolkata and Bengaluru, with the airline commencing operations today.

The airline will be connecting Ayodhya with the West Bengal capital as well as the Karnataka capital, and the national capital territory of Delhi.

The Air India Express Ayodhya-Kolkata flight was virtually flagged off from the Ayodhya Airport by  Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Other dignitaries present at the inauguration include Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament from Faizabad (Ayodhya).

Air India Express Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg presented the first boarding pass to the Civil Aviation minister.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express said, “We inaugurated our Ayodhya-Delhi flight on the very day of Ayodhya airport's opening. Within a few weeks, we have further extended our connectivity to this sacred city, now linking Ayodhya with two additional metro cities: Kolkata and Bengaluru.”

The strategic expansion will provide pilgrims with one-stop itineraries to Ayodhya, enhancing connectivity to 16 other destinations on the Air India network, he added.  

Bookings for Ayodhya flights can be made through Air India Express app and website apart from other major booking platforms.

Ayodhya is the third destination in Uttar Pradesh for the airline,  which operates both domestic and international flights from Lucknow and Varanasi to Dubai, Sharjah, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Notably, Air India Express operated the first international flight from Varanasi in 2015, connecting the sacred town with Sharjah. 

Air India Express operates 85 weekly flights from Kolkata, flying directly to Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat.

It also offers one-stop connections from the Kolkata capital to 18 domestic destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, Kochi, Gwalior, Chennai, Jaipur, and Lucknow, as well as other international destinations.

Air India Express also added Gwalior as a new destination on their network. It became the first airline to operate a direct flight from Surat to Dubai when the international terminal on the Surat International Airport was inaugurated.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

