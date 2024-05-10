Air India to launch additional flights for Europe to meet growing travel demand this summer

Advertisement

Air India Europe additional flights: In a move to strengthen its international connections, Air India, one of the leading airlines of the country has enhanced its operations to European with additional flights announced for Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan in order to meet the growing demand. As per the airline, Air India will operate daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Amsterdam beginning June 22.

“Schiphol and Delhi to Milan Malpensa, increasing frequency on the two key routes from 4x weekly and 5x weekly, respectively,” it said. Besides, Air India will add another flight on the Delhi-Copenhagen route, taking the frequency on the route to 5x weekly, it said.

Zurich connection

The launch of the additional flights complements Air India’s daily, non-stop flights to Zurich starting June 16, 2024, as well as the daily services to Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), further boosting inbound and outbound passenger traffic and cargo flows between India and Europe.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said: "The expansion of our global route network continues to be a key priority for us in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey. The increased frequency to Europe demonstrates this as well as the growing demand for travel between India and Europe, and we are committed to providing our customers with greater choice and convenience.”

“These new flights will not only strengthen trade and tourism ties, but also offer seamless connectivity to travellers from Europe to other countries in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia (and vice versa) via our Delhi hub." With the increased frequency to the three European cities, Air India will serve mainland Europe with 80 flights a week to and from seven points, namely Amsterdam Schiphol, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG, Vienna, and Zurich. Air India uses its two-class configured Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on all flights to mainland Europe, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 236 spacious seats in Economy. Seats on the additional flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan are available for booking on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and via travel agents, said the airline statement.

