Air India, Vistara merger: Airlines' CEOs to address employees on May 13

Ironing out merger contentions: The heads of Air India and Vistara will address staff of these airlines, during a town hall format interaction on May 13, to speak about the proposed merger of the two airlines, according to officials. The merger of Vistara with Air India as part of a deal, the contours of which allow Singapore Airlines to acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, was announced in November 2022. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

The townhall meeting will be held in the phygital mode and employees from Air India and Vistara will be present. The meeting will be addressed by Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan, one of the officials said on Friday.

Air India Express had said on Thursday that its cabin crew has rejoined work after reporting sick this week, ending disruptions in services at the Tata Group's budget carrier that cancelled its flights for the second day.

"We sincerely apologise to those inconvenienced by these unintended disruptions. It is not in keeping with our usual service standards, and we will review it internally to ensure accountability," Air India Express spokesperson said on Thursday.

Air India Express has cancelled at least 175 flights in the past two days and several others delayed after more than 100 cabin crew took sudden sick leave on Tuesday night. Out of over 360 daily flights, Air India Express said it has cancelled 85 on Thursday with over 90 impacted a day prior. The budget carrier operated 283 flights on Thursday with the support of Air India on 20 routes, it had said earlier in the day. Air India was bought by salt-to-software conglomerate Tatas in 2022. Under the new structure, the airline is being merged with Vistara, while Air India Express merges with AirAsia India.

(With agency inputs)