Japan Airlines (JAL) has revealed plans to purchase a total of 42 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing, signalling a notable departure from its longstanding relationship with Boeing as Airbus clinches its first deal to supply single-aisle jets to the airline.



The agreement includes an order for 21 Airbus A350-900 and 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-body jets, alongside an additional 11 A321neo narrow-body jets. JAL also disclosed its plan to acquire an extra A350-900 to replace a plane lost in a runway collision at Haneda airport earlier this year.



Meanwhile, Korean Air, South Korea's largest carrier, announced its decision to order 33 Airbus A350s in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. This purchase marks Korean Air's inaugural acquisition of the Airbus A350 family and comes as the carrier prepares for its merger with Asiana Airlines.

Fuel-efficiency demand

These transactions highlight the heightened demand for more fuel-efficient aircraft as the aviation industry rebounds from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, airlines are actively vying for new aircraft, engines, and maintenance contracts to meet the resurgence in international travel.



Korean Air stressed its focus on fleet modernisation and carbon emission reduction, emphasising the role of new aircraft acquisitions and sustainability initiatives in achieving its objectives.

JAL's sustainability goals

JAL cited the global shortage of new aircraft as a key factor driving its decision to invest in more efficient, next-generation planes. Airbus's A350s, boasting a 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption compared to older models, align with JAL's sustainability and operational goals.



The delivery of the ordered aircraft is slated between financial years 2025 and 2033, with a total catalogue price of approximately $12.39 billion.



(With Reuters Inputs)