Airports, heliports saw over two-fold increase in last 10 years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Airport expansion: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the number of airports, heliports, and waterdromes has increased to 157 from 74 in the last ten years. Scindia was speaking at the 29th annual day of the AAI. The Minister said efforts are on to increase the number to 200.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which has over two dozen airports under its aegis is likely to report the highest-ever profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, a senior official said on Monday. The number of airports in India has during the last few years seen a considerable increase, especially with the regional air connectivity scheme, amid rising domestic air traffic.

AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said the organisation surpassed the capital expenditure target at around Rs 5,250 crore in the fiscal ended in March 2024.

In 2023-24, the turnover is expected to be around Rs 15,000 crore and the profit before tax at Rs 5,000 crore, which will be the "highest ever in our history," Kumar said.