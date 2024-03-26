Akasa Air bets big on international flights, Mumbai-Doha service from March 28

Advertisement

Akasa’s overseas flights: Almost within just two years after its launch, Indian carrier Akasa Air will see the flag off to its Mumbai-Doha flight on March 28 (Thursday). Operated by SNV Aviation, Akasa Air started commercial flights in 2022. In the upcoming summer schedule, which spans from March 31 to October 26, the airline will increase its weekly domestic departures by 14.30 per cent to 903, as compared to the winter schedule of 2023. Is Akasa's international route selection tailormade to pitch the airline against SpiceJet and IndiGo? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Overseas flights key to biz model

In an exclusive interaction with Republic Business, Kapil Kaul, CEO & Director, Center for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), said Akasa Air’s international operations are on expected lines. However, Kaul says international flights are rather important from Akasa Air’s business model perspective.

The carrier, which has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft has placed orders for 226 aircraft with Boeing and out of them, 24 have been delivered so far. “ These international operations are on expected lines. It is important from Akasa Air’s business model perspective,” said Kaul.

India will see more international expansion once bilateral rights are eased up, added Kaul.

Earlier Akasa Air Founder and CEO, Vinay Dube last week told a wire agency that the airline aims to be among the world's top 30 by 2030. As per the company information, founded by Dube along with investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, holding a 46 per cent stake in the airline, Akasa Air began commercial operation with its first flight service from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022, after receiving its first Boeing 737 MAX eight aircraft.

Advertisement

UAE, Saudi are critical connections

Akasa Air's international flight operations, coincides with the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) summer schedule from March 31 to October 31. With the summer schedule seeing as many as 1,900 international flights, operating from various Indian airports, Akasa, has made a route pick rather strategically. Besides catering to the Indian diaspora living in the UAE and other Gulf countries, the enhanced trade ties India has seen with UAE, is a pivotal factor for Akasa to benefit from.

Dube had said that Akasa will start flights to Kuwait, Riyadh, and Jeddah by the end of October this year, after launching its maiden overseas services to Doha on March 28. "We are quite excited about the potential of international flying and the potential that India offers," Dube had told PTI in an interview.

Notably, despite being cash-strapped SpiceJet has tried to maintain a focus on key markets such as UAE and Saudi Arabia. Infact, SpiceJet will be operating direct flights to Medina and Jeddah during the Hajj pilgrimage this year. SpiceJet’s leveraging of these key sectors is certainly an encouraging factor for Akasa Air to ponder upon, say experts.