Advertisement

Pet air travel easier now: After launching new initiatives such as more overseas connections and other traveller-friendly facilities, Akasa Air, one of the newest airlines in India’s aviation sector has enhanced the permissible weight of pets onboard including the container to 10 kg. Earlier, the maximum weight of a pet was 7 kg.

In a statement, Akasa Air said it has carried over 3,200 pets since the service launched in November 2022. As part of the enhancements, Akasa Air now allows customers to travel with pets in the cabin weighing up to 10 kg, it said. This change has been introduced keeping customer feedback in mind, reflecting the airline's commitment to continuously enhance its services to meet the evolving travel needs of its customers, said the airline.

Advertisement

In addition, Akasa Air is implementing an enhanced travel certificate policy to provide greater flexibility for customers. Travel certificates issued for pets will now remain valid for up to 15 days instead of three days, adding convenience for customers booked on return for short-term travel, the company statement added.

Pets' air travel booking

Customers travelling for longer than 15 days will be required to obtain a new travel certificate. Customers booked with their pets on Akasa Air, also enjoy a host of complimentary value-added services such as a pre-booked window seat, priority baggage delivery and priority boarding that elevates their flying experience.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, at Akasa Air said, “Thanks to the love and support of pet parents and their constructive feedback, we are pleased to announce key enhancements to our Pets on Akasa service."

Advertisement

This positive change not only reinforces our commitment to listening to feedback from our customers but also endorses our culture of using feedback for continuous improvement. Coutinho added, “Since the inception of our Pets on Akasa service, we have worked to create an inclusive and humane travel experience and we are pleased to have flown over 3,200 pets since the start of our Pets on Akasa service.”