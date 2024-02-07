Advertisement

AI alchemy. Software giant Microsoft and online search juggernaut Alphabet have both invested billions of dollars since the start of last year into artificial intelligence. Both companies’ valuations have benefitted from touting the initiatives, too. But their latest results, unveiled on Tuesday, show Microsoft is moving quicker and more decisively to turn those big bets into gold.

The two firms are rolling out the technology gradually across various parts of their existing businesses. Google parent Alphabet last month revealed a powerful, long-awaited new model, Gemini. Though it’s not yet available widely, the initial plan is to layer AI capabilities on top of the cloud computing unit , which saw revenue grow 26% year-on-year in the most recent quarter, to help software engineers code new apps, among other things.

Advertisement

Those uses have promise, but the cloud unit at Alphabet pales in comparison to Microsoft’s similar business Azure in terms of market share. And it made up just over 10% of Alphabet’s $86 billion in revenue in the latest quarter.

Advertising is still the main driver of Alphabet’s top line, contributing to more than three-fourths of its revenue. With 11% year-over-year growth last quarter, a return to double-digits for the first time since mid-2022, it suggests new AI-powered tools might be helping to target campaigns. Using Gemini to improve Google search, as Alphabet says it plans to do, could eventually help lure more eyeballs to ads too. But for now, a rising tide in the overall ad market could be playing a bigger role: Analysts surveyed by LSEG expect rival Meta Platforms to post even higher growth in online ad sales when it reports its results on Thursday.

Advertisement

Microsoft, conversely, can deploy AI more widely and with more profitable prospects. In addition to selling hardware and cloud services, the $3 trillion firm run by Satya Nadella makes roughly one-third of its revenue from workplace productivity products such as Microsoft Excel and communication app Teams. Its AI-powered Copilot assistant, which Microsoft opened to all companies this month, can take notes during video meetings and even suggest action items in real-time. The benefits are immediately quantifiable, which means they can probably be priced.

Ever since Microsoft committed $10 billion to ChatGPT-maker OpenAI last January, Alphabet has been trying to play catchup. The widening gap between the two companies’ valuations seems to reflect that sentiment: Microsoft now trades at 33 times next year’s earnings compared to Alphabet’s 23 times, according to LSEG. While both have spent 2023 articulating a good yarn about AI, only one has a story that sparkles.

Advertisement