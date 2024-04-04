Advertisement

Premium search pricing: Alphabet's Google is contemplating introducing fees for advanced functionalities on its AI-driven search engine, as per a report by the Financial Times. The company is exploring various options, including integrating AI-powered search features into its premium subscription services, which already grant access to the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs.

Google's paywall shift

This potential move signifies a departure for Google, marking the first time it would restrict access to some of its core products behind a paywall. Despite this, the conventional search engine will remain free of charge, with advertisements still appearing alongside search results for both subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

In response to enquiries, Google clarified that they are not currently developing an ad-free search experience. However, they affirmed their commitment to continuously enhancing their subscription offerings with new premium capabilities and services.

Google's initiative comes amidst fierce competition in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, where it vies against prominent players like OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and its supporter Microsoft.



