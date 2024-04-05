×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Alternative medicinal boom as Ayurveda set to reach Rs 1.2 lakh crore by FY28

Without naming companies like Patanjali, Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet credits more practitioners and entrepreneurs.

Reported by: Business Desk
SC comes down hard on Patanjali
The acceptance of Ayurveda in India comes despite the legal tangle and contentions involving Patanjali | Image:SC comes down hard on Patanjali
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
More acceptance to Ayurveda: The Ayurveda product market in India, which is the largest in the domain of alternative medicine, is projected to reach  $16.27 billion or Rs 1.2 lakh crore by FY28 from  $7 billion or Rs 57,450 crore at present, as per a study.
There has been significant growth in the Ayurveda product market owing to a rising demand for natural and herbal remedies in the domestic and international markets, according to a study conducted by Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet.
Besides, an increase in practitioners carrying out Ayurvedic practice and the emergence of new entrepreneurs has helped to accelerate the Ayurveda discipline of alternative medicines. 
In addition to the initiatives of the entrepreneurial zest, efforts from the central government have also helped Ayurveda products witness growth.  
While referring to a survey, NirogStreet said the Ayurveda product market in India is expected to grow significantly, with projections indicating a substantial increase in market value to Rs 1,20,660 crore ( $16.27 billion) by FY28.

(With PTI inputs) 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

