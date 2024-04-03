×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Amazon betting big on UP as one of its fast-growing markets

Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad contribute to more than 50% of total demand.

Reported by: Business Desk
Three cities contribute to more than 50% of total demand. | Image:ANI
E-commerce segment grows: Uttar Pradesh is a vital market growing at a fast pace for e-commerce major Amazon.in. This was stated by a senior company official, who said said the healthy double-digit growth was witnessed by the e-commerce major during 2023 and that the momentum has continued this year. 

"In Uttar Pradesh, we are delivering across all districts and all serviceable pin codes. In 2023, we saw more than 25 per cent growth year-on-year, and that momentum has continued in 2024 as well," said K N Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India.

"In the first three months (of 2024), we have seen more than 25 per cent growth year-on-year on a large base. So it's a very important and large market for us," he said. "Lakhs of our customers, and more than 1.6 lakh sellers are based out of Uttar Pradesh," K N Srikanth, who was in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend a daylong event to "celebrate the success of Amazon in the region", said.

"Hence you will also see that we have large fulfillment centres here to store products from sellers, and ship them across the country," he said. Amazon also confirmed Uttar Pradesh as one of the largest markets for Amazon.in, with pockets of the state such as Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad contributing to more than 50 per cent of the total demand coming from the state.

Commenting on the challenges of reaching last-mile connectivity, he said, "We have concepts like I have space… where if you are a small shop in a remote place, you can become the delivery hub. Customers can come and pick up the products from there." He said there are 2,700 such hubs in UP, and it generates revenue for the hub owner itself.

On sales during Holi and Diwali, Srikanth said, "Last year, the Great Indian Festival during Diwali was a phenomenal success. More than 110 crore customers' visits happened during the 35-day-long sale period. Tier-2, tier-3, smaller towns contributed to over 80 per cent of new customers and purchases during that period." 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:07 IST

