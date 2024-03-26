×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Amazon invests over $1.2 bn in brand protection efforts

The investment included hiring machine learning scientists, software developers, and investigators dedicated to preventing counterfeit, fraud, and abuse.

Reported by: Business Desk
Amazon
Amazon | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Amazon invests $1.2 bn: Amazon's 2023 Brand Protection Report reveals the online marketplace invested more than $1.2 billion and hired about 15,000 experts to combat fraud and counterfeiting. The company stressed the importance of protecting its brand, sellers, and customers.

The report highlighted Amazon's plan to ensuring customers receive authentic products and businesses have a fair selling experience. The investment included hiring machine learning scientists, software developers, and investigators dedicated to preventing counterfeit, fraud, and abuse.

Amazon utilises advanced technologies such as document forgery detection and image verification to authenticate government-issued identity documents and prevent bad actors from creating new selling accounts. In 2023, Amazon thwarted over 700,000 attempts by bad actors to create new accounts, a significant decrease from 6 million attempts in 2020.

Additionally, Amazon seized and disposed of over 7 million counterfeit products worldwide, preventing harm to customers and resale in the retail supply chain. Since 2020, the Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit has pursued over 21,000 bad actors through litigation and law enforcement referrals.

Despite the platform's crucial growth in product listings, there has been a more than 30 per cent decrease in valid notices of infringement submitted by brands. Amazon's proactive measures have successfully blocked over 99 per cent of suspected infringing listings before brands need to report them.

The report underscores Amazon's ongoing efforts to protect its marketplace and maintain trust with customers and sellers alike.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

