English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Amazon's range amazes, to now deliver in Uttarakhand's higher reaches

A social media post of an Amazon delivery agent last year, showed him making deliveries riding a horse in knee-deep snow.

Business Desk
Amazon's range amazes, to now deliver in Uttarakhand's higher reaches
Amazon's range amazes, to now deliver in Uttarakhand's higher reaches | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Delivery to remote areas: E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the commencement of delivery services in Gajoli, a village located in the upper reaches of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Amazon claims to be the first and only e-commerce company to offer delivery services to the Maharishi Ashram in Gajoli, based at an altitude of 4,500 feet in the Himalayan range.

The company claims that it delivers 100 per cent serviceable pin codes. The area around the Maharishi Ashram lacks any local shops or conventional delivery services, making it challenging and time-consuming to fulfill orders in this region, Amazon stated in a communique.

Advertisement

Karuna Shankar Pande, Director of Amazon Logistics, highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its infrastructure and delivery technology across all regions. This effort aims to build a swift, secure, and resilient delivery network capable of serving the diverse needs of customers, including those in the most remote corners of the country.

Amazon's foray into delivering to such remote locations underscores its commitment to reach every customer, regardless of their geographical location. This move aligns with Amazon's broader strategy to expand its reach and accessibility, especially to customers residing in far-flung areas.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo