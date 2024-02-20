Advertisement

Delivery to remote areas: E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the commencement of delivery services in Gajoli, a village located in the upper reaches of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Amazon claims to be the first and only e-commerce company to offer delivery services to the Maharishi Ashram in Gajoli, based at an altitude of 4,500 feet in the Himalayan range.

The company claims that it delivers 100 per cent serviceable pin codes. The area around the Maharishi Ashram lacks any local shops or conventional delivery services, making it challenging and time-consuming to fulfill orders in this region, Amazon stated in a communique.

Karuna Shankar Pande, Director of Amazon Logistics, highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its infrastructure and delivery technology across all regions. This effort aims to build a swift, secure, and resilient delivery network capable of serving the diverse needs of customers, including those in the most remote corners of the country.

Amazon's foray into delivering to such remote locations underscores its commitment to reach every customer, regardless of their geographical location. This move aligns with Amazon's broader strategy to expand its reach and accessibility, especially to customers residing in far-flung areas.

(with PTI inputs)