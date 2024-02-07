English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:26 IST

American startup Fisker plans delivery of 5,000 EVs soon

The EV startup produced over 10,000 vehicles in 2023.

Fisker
Fisker | Image:Fisker
Electric Vehicle (EV) startup Fisker has plans to sell all its nearly 5,000 unsold vehicles made last year by the end of the first quarter. The company on Tuesday said its newly announced dealer-partner model has gained traction. More than 100 dealers in the United States, Canada, and Europe have expressed interest in becoming a Fisker dealer, the electric vehicle (EV) company said.

While the EV startup produced over 10,000 vehicles in 2023, it delivered only about 4,700 units of Ocean sport utility vehicles due to logistics constraints. The sale of vehicles manufactured last year is expected to generate significant cash in the first quarter of the year, unlocking more cash for working capital, Fisker said.

The EV maker had earlier said that it would add dealerships alongside its direct-to-customer distribution model to expand its sales and delivery network. Fisker said it will organise a get-together for dealers at its headquarters in Manhattan later this month. Several executives are slated to attend the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in early February to meet with prospective dealers.

Fisker's shares rose 17 per cent on Monday after the EV startup signed new agreements with an investor that allow the company to use intellectual property in pursuing more strategic collaborations, conditional upon new manufacturing partnerships.

The company's overall debt level has been reduced by $185.5 million to $324.5 million after a series of conversions by a senior convertible notes holder, Fisker added. 

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:26 IST

