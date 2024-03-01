Advertisement

AMFI addresses froth: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has issued a directive to asset management companies (AMCs) regarding the surge in investments in mid and small-cap segments of the market. This directive comes in response to concerns raised by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding the frothiness in these market segments.



The directive, conveyed through a letter dated February 27, stressed the importance of protecting the interests of all investors amidst the ongoing inflows into small and mid-cap schemes. AMFI has urged fund houses to establish policies, in consultation with Unitholder Protection Committees, aimed at safeguarding investor interests.

Risk management measures

These policies are expected to include measures such as moderating inflows and rebalancing portfolios to mitigate risks associated with the escalating small and mid-cap market segments. Furthermore, fund houses are instructed to prevent the advantage of early redemption by investors.



Transparency is also a key aspect emphasised by AMFI, with fund houses required to disclose these protective policies on their respective websites within 21 days of the directive.



The influx of investments into small and mid-cap funds has raised concerns amongst regulators about their resilience during market downturns. SEBI has been closely monitoring stress tests conducted by such funds to assess their preparedness for adverse scenarios.

Limiting small-cap investments

In response to these concerns, several AMCs have taken proactive measures to limit investments in small-cap funds. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, for instance, announced a temporary limitation on unit subscriptions for Kotak Small Cap Fund, effective from March 4, 2024.



This move follows similar actions taken by other major players in the industry. Nippon India Life Asset Management and Tata Mutual Fund ceased accepting lump sum investments in their small-cap schemes in July last year. These decisions indicate growing concerns over investors' excessive focus on small-cap stocks, prompting a cautious approach amongst fund houses.