Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Amid reorganisation bid, Citigroup records $1.8 bn Q4 losses

Substantial loss can be attributed to a combination of factors, including charges related to refilling a government deposit insurance fund.

Business Desk
Citigroup
Citigroup | Image:Citigroup
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Citigroup faces loss: Citigroup reported a hefty loss of $1.8 billion for the fourth quarter, unveiling a challenging period marked by government deposit insurance fund charges and a substantial internal reorganization initiative. The bank, ranking as the third-largest in the US by assets, disclosed a loss of $1.16 per share for the quarter ending December 31.

This substantial loss can be attributed to a combination of factors, including charges related to refilling a government deposit insurance fund and the strategic allocation of funds to cover currency risks in volatile markets such as Argentina and Russia. The challenges were further exacerbated by the disclosure of $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves, unveiled in a filing earlier this week.

Revenue took a hit

Citigroup's revenue took a hit, sliding to $17.4 billion in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. Notably, this marks the first instance where Citigroup has broken out earnings for its five distinct businesses: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth. This move aligns with CEO Jane Fraser's overarching strategy to streamline operations, drive profits, and elevate the bank's stock performance, which has lagged behind industry peers.

Despite the challenging quarter, Citigroup reported a rise in 2023 revenue to $78.5 billion compared to the previous year. However, net income dipped to $9.2 billion, showcasing the bank's struggle to maintain robust profitability amidst internal restructuring.

Plans to streamline management

Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason indicated that Citigroup anticipates completing its overhaul in the first quarter of 2024, aiming to reduce annual expenses to a range of $51 billion to $53 billion. This follows a series of leadership changes announced in November, where the bank unveiled plans to streamline management layers and consolidate regional leadership roles.

Throughout 2023, Citigroup's stock witnessed a 13.7 per cent climb, but this performance fell short of the S&P 500 Banks Index. Comparatively, Citigroup's shares underperformed against the broader S&P 500, which experienced a 24.2 per cent gain.

In a broader context, Citigroup's Q4 challenges are reflective of a broader trend in the banking sector, with rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also reporting lower quarterly profits. However, Wells Fargo managed to outperform, buoyed by strategic cost-cutting measures. The industry's dynamics indicate a challenging landscape, prompting Citigroup's ongoing efforts to restructure and adapt to evolving market conditions.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

