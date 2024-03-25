×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

US-Amul: Amul fresh milk to be launched in US within a week: MD Jayen Mehta

The announcement of Amul's entry into the US market was made during the 108th annual general meeting of the Michigan Milk Producers Association.

Amul fresh milk
Amul fresh milk | Image:Amul
Amul in the US: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced the launch of the four variants of fresh milk in the US market within a week, paving the way for availability of Amul fresh milk outside India for the first time. 

The launch of Amul fresh is aimed to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population. "Exporting dairy products has been our foray for many decades. It is for the first time that we are launching fresh milk outside of India," GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta said.

Last week India's largest dairy brand Amul said it was set to introduce its renowned "fresh milk" range to consumers in the United States for the first time. GCMMF, which is the apex body representing milk cooperatives in Gujarat and the marketer of Amul products, has forged a strategic partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association to roll out fresh milk offerings across the East Coast and Midwest regions of the US. 

The announcement of Amul's entry into the US market was made during the 108th annual general meeting of the Michigan Milk Producers Association last week. The Michigan Milk Producers Association, with its century-long legacy, stands among the top ten cooperatives in the US and will serve as a key partner in Amul's foray into the American market. 

