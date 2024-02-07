Advertisement

Park Hotels IPO: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels revealed its pricing strategy for the impending initial public offering (IPO). The proposed price range for equity shares is set between Rs 147 and Rs 155, marking a critical phase for the hospitality company.

Aiming to amass Rs 920 crore, the IPO structure includes Rs 600 crore from a fresh share sale and Rs 320 crore from an offer for sale, as detailed by the company. The IPO is slated to be active from February 5 to February 7, creating an opportune window for potential investors.

Floor price shared

The floor price of Rs 147, reflecting a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 based on diluted EPS for the fiscal year 2023, underscores competitive positioning for investors. Meanwhile, the cap price of Rs 155 translates to a ratio of 56.36, presenting an attractive proposition within the industry.

Comparing favorably with the industry average of 73.60, as highlighted by the hotel major, these ratios signify a compelling investment opportunity. Investors can partake in the IPO in lots of 96 equity shares and multiples thereof, adding a layer of accessibility to the offering.

Established in 1987, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has carved a niche under esteemed brands like 'The Park.' Beyond hospitality, the company extends its footprint into the retail food and beverage sector through the well-known brand 'Flurys,' showcasing diversified business segments within its portfolio.

(with PTI inputs)