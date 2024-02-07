Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels unveils IPO price band, targets Rs 920 crore raise

The IPO is slated to be active from February 5 to February 7, creating an opportune window for potential investors.

Business Desk
Park hotel
Park hotel IPO | Image:Park hotel
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Park Hotels IPO: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels revealed its pricing strategy for the impending initial public offering (IPO). The proposed price range for equity shares is set between Rs 147 and Rs 155, marking a critical phase for the hospitality company.

Aiming to amass Rs 920 crore, the IPO structure includes Rs 600 crore from a fresh share sale and Rs 320 crore from an offer for sale, as detailed by the company. The IPO is slated to be active from February 5 to February 7, creating an opportune window for potential investors.

Advertisement

Floor price shared 

The floor price of Rs 147, reflecting a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 based on diluted EPS for the fiscal year 2023, underscores competitive positioning for investors. Meanwhile, the cap price of Rs 155 translates to a ratio of 56.36, presenting an attractive proposition within the industry.

Advertisement

Comparing favorably with the industry average of 73.60, as highlighted by the hotel major, these ratios signify a compelling investment opportunity. Investors can partake in the IPO in lots of 96 equity shares and multiples thereof, adding a layer of accessibility to the offering.

Established in 1987, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has carved a niche under esteemed brands like 'The Park.' Beyond hospitality, the company extends its footprint into the retail food and beverage sector through the well-known brand 'Flurys,' showcasing diversified business segments within its portfolio.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement