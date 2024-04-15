Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, landed in Hanoi on Monday for a two-day visit to Vietnam, an important manufacturing hub for the tech giant. During his stay, he plans to engage with students and content creators, according to state media.



Cook aims to gain insight into the usage patterns of Apple products by meeting with local users. Additionally, he expressed Apple's focus on strengthening ties with Vietnamese suppliers, supporting clean water initiatives, and enhancing educational opportunities in the region.



In response to concerns raised by over 60 human and environmental rights organisations, urging action on Vietnam's detention of climate experts, Apple is under pressure to address the issue due to its extensive manufacturing presence in the country.



(With Reuters Inputs)