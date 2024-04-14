×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Apple denies violating court order, rejects "Fortnite" developer's request

Apple's filing criticised Epic's attempt to obtain its "tools and technologies for free," describing it as an effort to impose excessive control.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple
Apple denies violating court order, rejects "Fortnite" developer's request | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple denies court violation: Apple has refuted allegations of violating a court order regarding its App Store practices and has urged a California federal judge to dismiss a request for contempt from Epic Games, the developer of "Fortnite."

The tech giant made its stance clear in a filing to US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, who oversaw Epic's 2020 lawsuit accusing Apple of antitrust violations due to its strict controls over app downloads and in-app transactions.

Advertisement

Apple's filing criticised Epic's attempt to obtain its "tools and technologies for free," describing it as an effort to impose excessive control over Apple's business operations to boost Epic's profits.

While Epic declined to comment, Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ongoing dispute, which is part of a longstanding conflict between the two companies.

Advertisement

Although Epic largely lost its case against Apple, Judge Rogers ruled in 2021 that Apple must allow developers more flexibility in directing app users to alternative payment methods for digital goods.

The US Supreme Court rejected Apple's appeal of this injunction in January.

Advertisement

Epic recently alleged in a court filing that Apple was in "blatant violation" of the injunction by imposing a 27 per cent fee on developers for certain purchases, rendering links for alternative payment options "commercially unusable," according to the video game maker. Epic also claimed that Apple restricted some apps from informing users about alternative payment methods.

Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Elon Musk's X, and Match Group supported Epic's arguments, informing Judge Rogers that Apple was "clearly violating" the court's order.

Advertisement

A similar case Epic brought against Google is awaiting a separate injunction affecting the Google Play Store, with a ruling expected later this year.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

5 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

6 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

9 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

13 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

13 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

26 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

29 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

30 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

31 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

33 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

36 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

38 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

38 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

40 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo