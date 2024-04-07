×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Apple implements changes in app store following EU fine

Weeks after being fined $1.99 billion by the EU for stifling competition from music streaming rivals, the iPhone maker announces the change.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple
Apple | Image:Apple
  • 2 min read
Apple eases restrictions: Apple has unveiled new measures aimed at easing the process for music streaming apps available on its App Store within the European Economic Area. This move aligns with a directive from the European Union, following Apple's recent hefty fine of 1.84 billion euros ($1.99 billion) for allegedly impeding competition from music streaming competitors through restrictive App Store policies.

Spotify's allegations addressed

The European Commission, in March, found fault with Apple's constraints, deeming them as unfair trade practices and urging the tech giant to cease such actions. The Commission's stance stemmed from a complaint lodged in 2019 by Swedish streaming platform Spotify, amongst others, accusing Apple of stifling competition by limiting their ability to inform users about alternative payment options beyond the App Store.

In response, Apple announced on Friday that it will now allow developers of music streaming apps to prompt users to provide their email addresses. This will enable the apps to send users links to the developers' websites where they can purchase digital music content or services. Additionally, developers can inform users about alternative purchasing options and their associated prices.

Flexibility for Spotify

Apple stressed that these changes afford "greater flexibility" to music streaming services, including Spotify, which commands a significant 56% share of the European market. However, Spotify refrained from offering immediate comment on Apple's announcement.

Notably, Apple is complying with the European Commission's directives, it maintains its right to levy commissions for the various tools, technologies, and ongoing services it offers.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

