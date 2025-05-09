Are ATMs Closed For 2-3 Days as India-Pak Tensions Escalate? PIB Busts Viral WhatsApp Message

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that a viral WhatsApp message claiming ATMs across India will be closed for 2–3 days. | Image: Freepik

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that a viral WhatsApp message claiming ATMs across India will be closed for 2–3 days due to a ransomware cyber-attack amid tensions with Pakistan is false.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check stated that the message is “FAKE" and assured the public that “ATMs will continue to operate as usual."

The misleading message, which has been circulating widely on WhatsApp, caused concern among some users regarding their access to cash.

However, the PIB has urged citizens to disregard the information and not to share such unverified messages further.

The message in question reads, “A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.

"INDO VS PAK IMP !! ATM 's will be close for next 2-3 days probably, due to ransomeware cyber-attack among war of Pakistan. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don't share unverified messages. Don't do any online transactions today. Please inform all contacts from your list not to open a video called the 'Dance of the Hillary."

This clarification from the government’s official fact-checking agency aims to quell any unnecessary panic and ensure the public is aware that ATM services will remain uninterrupted.