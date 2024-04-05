×

Defence
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Armani Group's subsidiary in legal trouble over labour exploitation

Milan court orders Armani's Giorgio Armani Operations into receivership over labour exploitation by Chinese subcontractors paying workers 2-3 euros/hour.

Reported by: Business Desk
Giorgio Armani Operations
Giorgio Armani Operations | Image:Armani - Wikipedia
Armani labour exploitation probe: Italian authorities have taken action against a subsidiary of the well-known fashion conglomerate Armani Group after uncovering labour exploitation within its supply chain. A court in Milan has placed Giorgio Armani Operations, an industrial arm of the company, under judicial administration for a year following revelations of indirect subcontracting to Chinese firms engaged in worker exploitation.

Outsourcing labour practices

The court's ruling, disclosed to Reuters, sheds light on the outsourcing of bag production by Giorgio Armani Operations to two intermediary companies, which in turn subcontracted the work to four Chinese entities. These Chinese firms reportedly paid their labourers a meagre wage of 2 to 3 euros per hour, raising concerns about labour rights violations and unfair working conditions.

Responding to the development, Armani Group released a statement affirming its focus on upholding ethical standards in its supply chain. The company asserted that it has implemented control and prevention measures to mitigate any potential abuses. Armani Group further expressed its willingness to cooperate with authorities in addressing the matter and clarifying its stance.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

