Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Asian Development Bank approves $23 million loan for fintech education

The project includes constructing an inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient International Fintech Institute.

Business Desk
GIFT City IFSC regulations
Asian Development Bank approves $23 million loan for fintech education | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ABD loans to GIFT: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a $23 million loan to boost access to quality fintech education, research, and innovation at the Gujarat International Finance Technology City (GIFT). GIFT, a state-owned enterprise, aims to nurture fintech ecosystems and financial services, serving as a premier international financial services centre and fostering local startup growth.

ADB economist Kanupriya Gupta emphasised the transformative impact of the fintech industry on business practices, economic growth, and future readiness. The loan will enhance fintech education, ensuring digital and financial services are more efficient and accessible.

Advertisement

Maintaining industry standards

The project includes constructing an inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient International Fintech Institute (IFI) within GIFT. In collaboration with global institutes and universities, the IFI will offer fintech training programmes aligned with industry standards.

Advertisement

The ADB programme will also facilitate research on innovative solutions and technologies in climate fintech, regulatory technology, social inclusion, and gender equality in finance. Its aim is to establish a state fintech readiness index and develop new solutions for emerging technologies.

Founded in 1966, ADB comprises 68 members, including 49 from the region. This initiative underscores ADB's commitment to fostering fintech education and research, paving the way for enhanced financial services and technological advancements.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)  

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

18 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

18 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

18 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

18 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Skydiving Expedition

    World15 minutes ago

  2. CCS Approves Navy's Purchase of Over 200 BrahMos Valued at Rs 19000Cr

    Defence15 minutes ago

  3. India’s startups will no longer price perfection

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma saga continues to ESCALATE

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Breaking: Govt Allows Traders to Export Onion to 4 Countries

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo