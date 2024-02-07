Advertisement

Asian market: Asian markets experienced a mixed trajectory on Wednesday, influenced by varied economic indicators and geopolitical factors. Japan reported a significant uptick in exports of almost 10 per cent in December, contributing to the nuanced market dynamics. However, Tokyo witnessed a decline in shares, underscoring the intricate balance in the region's financial landscape.

Chinese shares exhibited resilience as the Shanghai Composite index rebounded, registering a 1.8 per cent climb, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 2 per cent to 15,569.39. Vice Chairman Wang Jiangjun of the China Securities Regulatory Commission emphasised the need for enhanced investor protections, fostering confidence in markets that have faced recent challenges.

Advertisement

On the global front, the S&P 500 reached a new record high, closing at 4,864.60, driven by positive performances in the ongoing earnings reporting season for major US companies. Notable gains were observed, with Procter & Gamble and United Airlines surpassing profit expectations.

Japan's export growth

Despite Japan's impressive export growth of nearly 3 per cent in 2023, concerns linger over the sustainability of this positive trend. Economists anticipate a slowdown as pent-up foreign demand wanes. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index faced a 0.8 per cent dip, reflecting renewed speculation about the Bank of Japan potentially shifting its longstanding, lax monetary policies.

The anticipation of multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts has bolstered global market optimism, contributing to the rally in stock prices. Earnings season is unfolding, with companies like Verizon Communications and General Electric reporting varied outcomes, impacting stock performances.

Advertisement

In the commodities sector, US benchmark crude oil rose to $74.55 per barrel, while Brent crude reached $79.73 per barrel. Currency markets witnessed the US dollar slipping against the Japanese yen and the euro rising to $1.0870.

As markets navigate a complex landscape shaped by economic data, earnings reports, and geopolitical developments, investors remain attentive to potential shifts that could influence the trajectory of global financial markets.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)