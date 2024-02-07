Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Asian markets display mixed trends despite Japan's export surge

Tokyo witnessed a decline in shares, underscoring the intricate balance in the region's financial landscape.

Business Desk
Asian currency market
Asian currency market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Asian market: Asian markets experienced a mixed trajectory on Wednesday, influenced by varied economic indicators and geopolitical factors. Japan reported a significant uptick in exports of almost 10 per cent in December, contributing to the nuanced market dynamics. However, Tokyo witnessed a decline in shares, underscoring the intricate balance in the region's financial landscape.

Chinese shares exhibited resilience as the Shanghai Composite index rebounded, registering a 1.8 per cent climb, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 2 per cent to 15,569.39. Vice Chairman Wang Jiangjun of the China Securities Regulatory Commission emphasised the need for enhanced investor protections, fostering confidence in markets that have faced recent challenges.

Advertisement

On the global front, the S&P 500 reached a new record high, closing at 4,864.60, driven by positive performances in the ongoing earnings reporting season for major US companies. Notable gains were observed, with Procter & Gamble and United Airlines surpassing profit expectations.

 Japan's export growth 

Despite Japan's impressive export growth of nearly 3 per cent in 2023, concerns linger over the sustainability of this positive trend. Economists anticipate a slowdown as pent-up foreign demand wanes. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index faced a 0.8 per cent dip, reflecting renewed speculation about the Bank of Japan potentially shifting its longstanding, lax monetary policies.

The anticipation of multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts has bolstered global market optimism, contributing to the rally in stock prices. Earnings season is unfolding, with companies like Verizon Communications and General Electric reporting varied outcomes, impacting stock performances.

Advertisement

In the commodities sector, US benchmark crude oil rose to $74.55 per barrel, while Brent crude reached $79.73 per barrel. Currency markets witnessed the US dollar slipping against the Japanese yen and the euro rising to $1.0870.

As markets navigate a complex landscape shaped by economic data, earnings reports, and geopolitical developments, investors remain attentive to potential shifts that could influence the trajectory of global financial markets.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News5 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement