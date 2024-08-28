Published 15:33 IST, August 28th 2024
Ather Energy, Google collaborate to give real-time information on 2-wheeler fast charging stations
The new standard was launched last year in a significant move towards building a universal standard through interoperability.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ather Energy, Google collaborate to give real-time information on 2-wheeler fast charging stations | Image: Ather Energy
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:33 IST, August 28th 2024