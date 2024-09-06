sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 19:13 IST, September 6th 2024

Attempt to revisit Sri Lanka's debt sustainability assessment can derail IMF programme: FM

“Any country can of course stand its ground and refuse to move forward based on the IMF’s DSA if it disagrees with the outcomes of the model and the IMF’s assessment," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
sri lanka
Finance Ministry has a caution on Sri Lanka's monetary woes | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:13 IST, September 6th 2024