Advertisement

Stable business environment: Australian business conditions remained stable in March despite facing decade-high interest rates, with sales and employment holding firm, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the National Australia Bank (NAB). Price pressures also eased slightly from their heightened levels.



The survey indicated that the index of business conditions only declined by 1 point to +9, consistent with above-average activity over the past year. Business confidence, a more volatile measure, increased by 1 point to +1.

Supply-demand balance improves

While business sales and employment figures remained unchanged at +14 and +6 respectively, profitability saw a slight dip of 4 points to +6. Capacity utilisation decreased marginally to 83.2 per cent from 83.4 per cent, suggesting a gradual improvement in the balance between supply and demand.



NAB's chief economist, Alan Oster, highlighted that despite concerns about the economic outlook, there were positive developments in sectors such as retail and construction.



The growth rate of retail prices moderated to 1.3 per cent quarterly, down from 1.4 per cent in February, indicating a potential easing of inflation pressures. Similarly, growth in purchase costs decreased from 1.8 per cent to 1.4 per cent.

Inflation target alignment

Oster commented that this aligns with expectations of gradual progress in returning inflation to target, with further confirmation anticipated from the Q1 CPI results due later in April.



The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) opted to keep interest rates steady at 4.35 per cent last month and softened its stance by removing a tightening bias. However, it refrained from making any definitive statements on future policy directions.



Market expectations suggest that interest rates may have peaked, but any relief is not anticipated until around November.



(With Reuters Inputs)