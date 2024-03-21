×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Australian employment hits 10-year high in February

Net employment surged by 116,500 in February according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Reported by: Business Desk
Australian employment surges
Australian employment surges | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Australian employment surges: February saw a resurgence in Australian employment, with figures showing a rebound that surpassed expectations. 

According to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, net employment surged by 116,500 in February, marking the largest monthly increase in a decade, when adjusted for pandemic-related distortions. Analysts had anticipated a bounce of around 40,000, attributing previous weaknesses to statistical quirks.

Labour market remains tight

This performance indicates that the labour market remains tight, despite concerns about recent weaknesses being exaggerated by statistical anomalies.

The unemployment rate plummeted to 3.7 per cent, well below forecasts and returning to its level from six months prior, down from a recent peak of 4.1 per cent. The ABS highlighted a departure from the usual seasonal patterns, with a larger-than-usual number of people entering the workforce after the summer holiday contributing to the volatility in recent results.

Australian Dollar positive

The Australian dollar responded positively to the news, gaining 0.5 per cent to reach $0.6622 AUD=D3, while three-year bond futures YTTc1 initially rose before retracting by 4 ticks to 96.35. Market sentiment adjusted, lowering the expected interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for the year to 37 basis points, down from the previous estimate of 44 bps.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, cautioned against overreaction to the volatile data, suggesting the RBA would likely take a wait-and-see approach before making any policy conclusions.

While the unexpectedly weak January figures had raised concerns about a faster-than-expected loosening of the labour market, RBA Governor Michele Bullock maintained that the labour market remained tight. Despite this, the central bank refrained from adjusting interest rates at its recent meeting, opting for a neutral stance.

Workforce metrics improve

Full-time employment saw a notable increase of 78,200 in February, with the participation rate also edging up to 66.7 per cent. Hours worked rebounded strongly by 2.8 per cent, following a 2.5 per cent decline in the previous month.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate some loosening in the labour market in the coming months, with the RBA projecting a slight uptick in the jobless rate to 4.2 per cent by June and 4.3 per cent by the end of the year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

