Australian spending slips: Australian household spending experienced a decline in December following a surge in the previous month, according to data from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). The CommBank Household Spending Insights (HSI) index dropped 3.9 per cent to 137.0 during the Christmas month, contrasting with the 1.6 per cent increase in November fuelled by Black Friday sales. The annual rate of increase remained modest at 3.1 per cent.



This data confirmed that consumers had front-loaded their spending to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in November, deviating from the usual trend of significant expenditures on the Boxing Day public holiday.

Spending dynamics shift

Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raising interest rates by 425 basis points since May 2022 to a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent to combat inflation, the underlying pulse in spending has remained feeble. Household goods spending, primarily on furniture and appliances, witnessed a substantial 16 per cent decline in December following a 7 per cent rise the previous month. Conversely, consumers allocated more funds to insurance, transport, and health expenditures in December.



Belinda Allen, a senior economist at CBA, said, "With the pace of economic growth in Australia clearly moderating and the November RBA rate hike yet to fully impact on the consumer, a further slowdown in the pace of household spending is expected through the first half of 2024." She added that this, combined with moderating inflation, supports their belief that the monetary policy tightening cycle has concluded, and the RBA could align with the anticipated global trend of lowering interest rates in September this year.



The HSI index, derived from 12 spending categories and based on payment data from approximately 7 million CBA customers, constituting around 30 per cent of Australian consumer transactions, offers valuable insights into the evolving patterns of household expenditure.



(With Reuters Inputs)