SUV entrant: The 2024 Ford Endeavour is reportedly gearing up to make a comeback in India in an highly-anticipated launch after the automaker's decision to not sell-off its Chennai pant last year, patenting the design of its new-generation Everest India, and making job postings for engineers for their electrical vehicle (EV) vertical.

Image Credit: Ford

Design outlook

The new Ford Endeavour (Everest) gives the old-model vibe, however, its infused with the all-new tech and gizmos at the front-end. Customers get the same upright look with an all-straight bonnet, alongside a big front grill covered in either chrome or all-black depending on the variant one selects, as per an Auto Car India report.

The front headlights have a range matrix function with daytime running LED DRLs, and the lower parts of the bumper contain the ADAS sensor and a grey-colored skid plate, it said.

On the side, the upcoming 2024 Endeavour is 4.91-meter in length close to the Land Cruiser Prado’s 4.92 meters, and longer than Fortuner’s 4.79 meters.

The SUV boasts of a refreshed look with big wheel arches, straight window lines, and an all-straight roofline with big roof bars. Additionally, the new Endeavour gets the variant badging on the lower part of the front door.

The Michigan-based automotive major Ford offers 17-inch 5-spoke alloys in the base trim, and features 20 inches in the titanium trim destined for India and 21 inches in its top-of-the-line platinum trim, according to media reports.

Image Credit: Ford

Powertrain, engine features

In the global market, the new 2024 Ford Endeavour has the option of two diesel units, a 2.0l bi-turbo inline 4 engine producing 200 Hp and 500 nm of torque or a 3.0l V6 diesel powerhouse producing 243 hp and 600 Nm of torque, both mated to a 10-speed transmission.

The V6 is considered the preferred choice but most probably Ford will bring the 2.0l bi-turbo to the country shores due to an approximately Rs 6 lakh price difference.

Image Credit: Ford

2024 Ford Endeavour Interior

The real upgrades have taken place on the inside of the new Ford Endeavour, where you get a plush combination of big screens, soft-touch materials and comfortable seats.

The dashboard contains a 10-inch or 12-inch vertical screen, which controls the entire height of the dashboard and 90 per cent of all controls, as per media reports.

The steering is a three-spoke one with more than 30 buttons to control the vehicle's ADAS system or the 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, containing all the functions such as the navigation stereo.

The center console is equipped with the thick and wide gear selector and a mode selector to choose between the four-wheel high or low options.

Image Credit: Ford

On-road price

In the Indian market, the Titanium variant with the bi-turbo diesel is expected to cost close to Rs 55 lakh, while the Platinum variant cost could rise upto Rs 65 lakhs, citing media reports.