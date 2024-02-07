Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

2024 Ford Endeavour to re-enter India's SUV vertical

2024 Ford Endeavour is reportedly gearing up to make a comeback in India

Business Desk
2024 Ford Endeavour to re-enter India's SUV vertical
2024 Ford Endeavour to re-enter India's SUV vertical | Image:2024 Ford Endeavour
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
SUV entrant: The 2024 Ford Endeavour is reportedly gearing up to make a comeback in India in an highly-anticipated launch after the automaker's decision to not sell-off its Chennai pant last year, patenting the design of its new-generation Everest India, and making job postings for engineers for their electrical vehicle (EV) vertical.

Image Credit: Ford

Design outlook

The new Ford Endeavour (Everest) gives the old-model vibe, however, its infused with the all-new tech and gizmos at the front-end. Customers get the same upright look with an all-straight bonnet, alongside a big front grill covered in either chrome or all-black depending on the variant one selects, as per an Auto Car India report.

The front headlights have a range matrix function with daytime running LED DRLs, and the lower parts of the bumper contain the ADAS sensor and a grey-colored skid plate, it said.

On the side, the upcoming 2024 Endeavour is 4.91-meter in length close to the Land Cruiser Prado’s 4.92 meters, and longer than Fortuner’s 4.79 meters.

The SUV boasts of a refreshed look with big wheel arches, straight window lines, and an all-straight roofline with big roof bars. Additionally, the new Endeavour gets the variant badging on the lower part of the front door.

The Michigan-based automotive major Ford offers 17-inch 5-spoke alloys in the base trim, and features 20 inches in the titanium trim destined for India and 21 inches in its top-of-the-line platinum trim, according to media reports.

Image Credit: Ford

Powertrain, engine features

In the global market, the new 2024 Ford Endeavour has the option of two diesel units, a 2.0l bi-turbo inline 4 engine producing 200 Hp and 500 nm of torque or a 3.0l V6 diesel powerhouse producing 243 hp and 600 Nm of torque, both mated to a 10-speed transmission.

The V6 is considered the preferred choice but most probably Ford will bring the 2.0l bi-turbo to the country shores due to an approximately Rs 6 lakh price difference.

Image Credit: Ford

2024 Ford Endeavour Interior

The real upgrades have taken place on the inside of the new Ford Endeavour, where you get a plush combination of big screens, soft-touch materials and comfortable seats.

The dashboard contains a 10-inch or 12-inch vertical screen, which controls the entire height of the dashboard and 90 per cent of all controls, as per media reports.

The steering is a three-spoke one with more than 30 buttons to control the vehicle's ADAS system or the 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, containing all the functions such as the navigation stereo.

The center console is equipped with the thick and wide gear selector and a mode selector to choose between the four-wheel high or low options.

Image Credit: Ford

On-road price

In the Indian market, the Titanium variant with the bi-turbo diesel is expected to cost close to Rs 55 lakh, while the Platinum variant cost could rise upto Rs 65 lakhs, citing media reports. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

