Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift revelation

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled the first look of its facelifted Corolla Cross 2024

Business Desk
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift revelation
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift revelation | Image:Toyota
New Corolla Cross: Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled the first look of its facelifted Corolla Cross 2024. Essentially an SUV version of the Corolla sedan, it sits on the modular TNGA-C platform, which is also shared with the Innova Hycross in India.

Toyota Corolla Cross features

The mid-life update for the Corolla Cross gets styling tweaks that bring the model more in line with other Toyota SUVs sold globally, according to the company.

The facelift comes nearly four years after the SUV’s debut and brings in a redesigned grille with a distinctive honeycomb pattern, which is unique for Toyota models.

The front bumper gets design tweaks too and the headlights have been reprofiled as well, replete with sequential turn signals, it said.

A new trim piece connects the Toyota logo in the centre with the updated headlamp design.

On the inside, it gets a digital cockpit setup now with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, as per an Auto Car India report.

It also gets a new panoramic sunroof with a frameless design coupled with an electric sun shade, it said.

An updated Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite and a few minor tweaks to the interior complete the list of upgrades on the Corolla Cross facelift.

The facelift does not see any updates to the powertrains on offer. A naturally aspirated 138hp, 1.8-litre petrol with a CVT automatic or a 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid is on offer that churns out a combined 121hp mated to an e-CVT gearbox.  

India launch

The Corolla Cross SUV, which is internally called as Toyota C SUV, was actively considered by the carmaker to be a new made-in-India product for domestic and export markets.

Toyota had announced that this new SUV will roll out from the brand’s third facility in Karnataka.

However, the project, codenamed 340 D, planned for June 2026 with a potential annual volume of 75,000 units did not meet the technical commercial viability and hence the company has decided to shelve the plans, the report claimed.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

