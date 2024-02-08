Advertisement

Green transport: In the week leading to the grand consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya Dham, 50 electric buses (e-Buses) were flagged off by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, as part of the zero-carbon public mobility initiative.

The buses manufactured by PMI Electro Mobility will facilitate visiting dignitaries, pilgrims and local citizens, while complementing the green transport push at Ayodhya to keep the city free of air pollution.

Dr. Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said, “It is indeed a moment of great pride to have our eBuses plying in Ayodhya and be part of the vision of net-zero nation by 2070."

Currently, the bus-maker has over 700 eBuses running across Uttar Pradesh, which will aid in reducing the carbon footprint by 11,036 tons and save 1,62,06,750 litres of diesel, the company informed.

“We look forward to fortifying the state’s ambitious goals of electrifying the public transport by delivering additional e-buses in all major cities in the state in times to come.” she said.

Another EV bus-manufacturer, GreenCell Mobility has also announced plans to deploy 150 intra-city buses.



The introduction of eBuses in the city also acts as a green push towards zero carbon mobility in Ayodhya.

The company's present fleet will play a pertinent role in providing transportation service to around 20 lakh devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to the end of February, the automaker informed.