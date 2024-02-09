Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Business Desk
Adani Enterprises enters domestic e-mass mobility space
Adani Enterprises | Image:Unsplash
e-mobility: Adani Enterprises has ventured into the e-mass mobility segment, after submitting bids for the latest tender floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for 3,600 electric buses.

The flagship entity of Adani Group along with consortium partner EKA Mobility, submitted their bids for the procurement, supply, operations, maintenance and development of allied electric and and civil infrastructure for electric buses on a gross contracting basis under the Pradhan Mantri e-bus Sewa initiative.

Other e-bus manufacturers such as Greencell Mobility, and PMI Electro Mobility have also bid for the large tender. EKA Mobility had received approval under Rs 25,000 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the centre for the auto and auto component sector.

People aware of the development said Adani Enterprises is the lead partner in the consortium, which has bid to supply the e-buses for intra-city operations.

e-Public Transport Mass Mobility

The central government is keen on the domestic public transport systems going all-electric and is providing incentives to the state government to set up the supporting infrastructure for faster deployment of electric buses for operating within cities. This involves setting up of transmission lines, civil infrastructure at depots, as per media reports.

Under this, the Centre is considering incentives of Rs 24-27 per km to run e-buses, it said.  

In the ongoing programme, the government is looking to deploy 10,000 e-buses costing Rs 57,613 crore across 169 cities on a public-private partnership (PPP) model under the PM e-bus Sewa Scheme approved earlier this fiscal. The central government will aid with Rs 20,000 crore wfor the same purpose.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

