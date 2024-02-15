Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:19 IST
All Italian plants key for carmaker's plans: Stellantis CEO
The world's third largest automaker by revenues and the Italian government have engaged in a bitter war of words in the past month
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Auto plans: Automotive maker Stellantis on February 15 said that the carmaker will need all of its Italian factories to hit its long-term production goal there, in conciliatory remarks that may ease tensions between the European carmaker and Rome.
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, reiterated a commitment agreed with the Italian government to boost the Fiat maker's output in the country to one million vehicles by the end of the decade, from around 7,50,000 vehicles last year.
Advertisement
His comments in a media briefing may ease fears about possible plant closures in Italy, in particular the Mirafiori complex in Turin, and Pomigliano, near Naples.
"To reach the one million goal, we need all of our plants, which means, of course, there is a future for Pomigliano and Mirafiori," Tavares said after the carmaker released 2023 results with a pledge to increase its dividend and launch a share buyback programme.
Advertisement
The world's third largest automaker by revenues and the Italian government have engaged in a bitter war of words in the past month.
Prime Minister of Stellantis, Giorgia Meloni, has accused Stellantis, the country's sole major automaker, of taking France's interests into consideration over Italian ones, and described the group's birth as an "alleged" merger which "actually disguised a French takeover."
Advertisement
Rome has, though, approved earlier this month a new incentive scheme for auto purchases, worth 950 million euros, $1 billion, for this year.
"We are so grateful to the Italian government," Tavares said, adding that Stellantis' calculations showed incentives "automatically" add 20,000 vehicles to Italy's annual automotive production.
Advertisement
Stellantis' brands include Fiat, Jeep, Citroen and Alfa Romeo.
Advertisement
Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:19 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
After Japan, UK slips into recessionEconomy News24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.