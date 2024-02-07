Advertisement

Jawa 350: While the iconic Jawa was introduced in 2019, and the latest edition gives similar feels, few significant changes are hiding inherently present.

The latest Jawa 350 model has a new engine, an alternative chassis, higher ground clearance, and wider tyres.

Image credit: Jawa

Jawa 350 design features

The Jawa 350 continues to resemble the brand's outlook with a round halogen headlight placed high, similar spoked wheels with tubed tyres, chromed fuel tank and the iconic dual exhausts.

The change in shade available is the mystic orange paint shade, while the instrument cluster has also been redone and it gets a redesigned seat, according to media reports. In conclusion, the new Jawa 350 is instantly recognizable for what it is.

The use of chrome and the subtle detailing throughout lends a classy vibe. Fit and finish is also enhanced and a big step up from what has been seen on the earlier Classic Legends models, as per an Auto Car India report.

Biking experience

The focal point of change is the new 334cc engine seen also on Yezdi models. The replacement of the 294cc unit has led to a change in output. This one is down by around 5 hp (at 22.5 hp), while torque has gone up to 1 Nm (at 28.1 Nm), according to Auto Car India report.

The new engine produces its peak power 750 rpm earlier and peak torque 500 rpm earlier than the 294 cc unit. This engine really impresses with its low end grunt and tractability, it said.

Image credit: Jawa

Jawa 350 top features

The Jawa 350 offers a slip and assist clutch. The clutch lever itself is light and easy to modulate, even in traffic, and the six-speed gearbox is precise enough. Stopping power is more than adequate but the tall front end dives quite a bit under hard braking.

The Jawa is equipped with a dual-channel ABS as standard and other features of note are hazard lights, a dual horn, two trip meters and a side stand engine cut-off, it added.

Image credit: Jawa

Jawa 350 chassis changes

The Jawa 350 also benefits from a new chassis. The main frame is still a double cradle unit, while the subframe has undergone an update, and swingarm has been extended, because of which it has a longer wheelbase (1449mm).

The suspension too, has been reworked and is taller than before, because of which the seat height has gone up (from 765mm to 790mm) and so has the ground clearance (from 165 mm to 178 mm).

The present weight is 194kg just 1kg less of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Despite these changes, the Jawa 350 continues to offer a breazy motorbiking experience. The tyres too are wider than before at both ends, with the front being a 100/90-18 and the rear being 130/80-17.