Future of transport: Ashok Leyland has joined forces with Minus Zero to initiate the development of self-driving trucks, as announced by the autonomous driving technology startup on Tuesday.



These autonomous trucks are slated for initial deployment in ports, factories, and corporate campuses, as revealed by Minus Zero, headquartered in Bengaluru.



The specifics regarding the timeline and financial aspects of the collaboration were not disclosed by either company.



Established in 2021, Minus Zero enjoys the backing of Chiratae Ventures, a technology venture capital fund, amongst others.



According to the startup, their future plans encompass venturing into hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, contingent upon the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding autonomous driving.



In a similar vein, last year saw Ashok Leyland strike a deal with Aidrivers, based in London, to manufacture autonomous electric terminal trucks, aligning with the port industry's imperative for achieving net zero emissions.



(With Reuters Inputs)