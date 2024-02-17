English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Ather Energy foresees IPO At $2 Billion valuation

Ather Energy competes against the likes of Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company

Business Desk
Ather Energy foresees IPO At $2 Billion valuation
Ather Energy foresees IPO At $2 Billion valuation | Image:Ather Energy
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

IPO: The Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy is presently in talks with banks, exploring an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in India, as per media reports.

The Hero MotoCorp-backed electric two-wheeler company plans to raise about $400 million, over Rs 330 crore, targeting a valuation of $2 billion. Currently, Hero Moto Corp owns about 39 percent of Ather Energy.

Advertisement

The primary revenue-generating stream for Ather Energy comes from the sale of scooters and after-sales and subscription services making up for some portion of its operating income as well.

In FY 23, Ather recorded a significant jump to Rs 1,806 crore from Rs 413 crore posted last year.

Advertisement

Ather Energy competes against the likes of Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company.

Earlier in December 2023, Ola Electric had also announced its plans for IPO with plans to raise Rs 5,500 crore, termed to be one of the largest share sales from an electric two-wheeler company in India.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the product front, Ather Energy is working to introduce its first family electric scooter built on the same platform that underpins the Ather 450 range of scooters.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

19 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health21 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo