TRENDING /
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Audi introduces limited edition variant of RS6 Avant GT wagon

The special edition will be limited to 660 units worldwide and is infused with performance-enhancing aero tweaks, carbon-fibre body panels and a retro livery.

Business Desk
Audi RS6 Avant GT wagon
Audi RS6 Avant GT wagon | Image:Audi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New edition: Audi has introduced the RS6 Avant GT, a limited-run celebration of its V8 super-estate, as the German automaker commences on a large-scale electrification effort.

The special edition will be limited to 660 units worldwide and is infused with performance-enhancing aero tweaks, carbon-fibre body panels, a retro livery and a marked price rise over the standard version, as per an official company statement.

The model is a road-legal evolution of the radical RS6 GTO concept, created in 2020 by a team of Audi apprentices with inspiration from the firm's 1989 IMSA GTO race car, and is based on the top-rung performance version of the RS6, it said.

The RS6 GT is the first Audi to use carbon fibre for the bonnet, wing and wheels, it added.

The RS6 Avant GT is designed to look as close to the GTO concept as possible.

It includes a bespoke livery in two “one-of-a-kind” paint finishes: one in white, grey and red with white wheels, and the other in grey and black, as per media reports.

Top features

The aero revisions such as a motorsport-inspired double wing, a prominent and functional rear diffuser, and a more aggressive front splitter that contribute to an increase in performance. The roof rails have been done away with.

The 22-inch wheels are also aero-optimised and, along with various parts of the interior, gets ‘RS6 GT’ inscriptions.

The seats are upholstered in suede-like Dinamica, and there is a red and bronze stitching on the seats, steering wheel and floor mats. The interior also has a plaque denoting which model number the customer has chosen.

The suspension and rear differential have been reworked to make the car more agile in Dynamic mode, with the coilovers lowered by 10 mm and stiffened over the standard car’s.

Engine, speed

The RS6 Avant GT line of Audi cars will be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the regular RS6, and pump out the same 630 hp and 848 Nm of torque to all four tyres.

However, lightweight materials and aero tweaks reduce the 0-100 kph time to 3.3 sec and 0-200 kph now takes 11.5 sec – 0.1sec and 1.5sec quicker, respectively, while the vehicle's top speed is limited to 305 kph.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

