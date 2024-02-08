Advertisement

Automobile Sales: The German automotive major Audi reported a 17.4 per cent annual jump in vehicle deliveries in 2023 to 1.9 million units from 1.6 million units in the same period previous year.

In the electric vehicle (EV) space, Audi posted a 51 per cent annual jump in deliveries of fully electric vehicles to 1,78,000 in 2023 from 1,00,00 units previous year.



There was particularly strong demand for the Audi Q4 e-tron, the automobile major informed.



In Mainland China and China during the same period, car sales rose 13.5 per cent annually to 7,29,042 units from 6,42,548 units.

Key growth reasons

“The high demand for our models serves as a robust starting point for the new year. At the same time, we recognise that 2024 will be a challenging year due to increased competition and global economic uncertainties," said Audi CEO, Gernot Dollner.



"In 2024 and 2025, we will also strengthen and rejuvenate our portfolio with numerous new models. The focus will be on our groundbreaking electric cars. We are also giving the brand a robust positioning for the coming years with an entirely new generation of combustion engine models and plug-in hybrids,” he said.



On the other hand, the national retail car sales for the luxury-carmaker grew by 89 per cent, retailing 7,931 units during the January-December period.



In India, the positive growth occurred on the back of new product launches such as Audi Q3, Sportback, Audi Q8 e-tron, and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, along with continued demand for the best-selling models like Audi A4, Audi A6, and Audi Q5.